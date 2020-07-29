WHDH owner Ed Ansin remembered by loved ones for lifetime of dedication

BOSTON (WHDH) - Sunbeam Television owner Ed Ansin was laid to rest early Wednesday in Miami, Florida.

Ansin passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday at the age of 84.

His large family in both New England and Florida mourned his passing and remembered his remarkable life with a virtual shiva Wednesday evening.

RELATED: WHDH owner Ed Ansin laid to rest in Florida

“I’ll miss our dinners at the Gourmet Diner even though he ordered the same damn thing every time,” Ansin’s older brother Ron joked. “Most of all I’ll miss just picking up the phone and calling him.”

In the Jewish tradition, a shiva marks seven days of mourning beginning immediately after the funeral.

“Today I ask that you do not cry for our father. Be happy for him,” Ansin’s son Andy said. “Dad lived his life – his way.”

After a long and difficult day, Ansin’s three children delivered heartfelt tributes to their father via YouTube.

RELATED: ‘Remarkable in many ways’: WHDH owner Ed Ansin’s children reflect on their father’s success

“I am disheartened to lose my father, my boss and my best friend,” son James said. “My dad would be so pleased that all of you are joining the Sunbeam/Ansin family tonight.”

His daughter Stephanie became emotional during her’s and said, “Dad. I want you to know that we have released your body into the Earth and your spirit to heaven. But, I will hold onto the love I know we feel for each other and it will grow over the years.”

WHDH’s lead anchors Kim Khazei and Adam Williams noted Ansin’s love for his family, his passion for news and his courage in doubling down and investing in 7NEWS with more resources and more programming — even after going independent in early 2017.

“Look where his vision has put us now – we have defied all odds over the last three years. I am forever grateful,” Khazei said. “I will miss Mr. Ansin very much and I believe my best tribute to him is to keep his passion going and just try to continue on with the same excellence that he created.”

RELATED: ‘He gave us the tools’: Employees of WHDH owner Ed Ansin remember his lasting legacy

Williams said he was struck by the first time he met Ansin.

“His eyes were directly on mine he offered a firm, welcoming handshake and effectively broke the ice with a warm half-smile that a lot of us might be familiar with.”

That smile only grew as the soft-spoken businessman took on a host of charities in Miami and here in Boston.

RELATED: ‘The perfect sponsor’: Ed Ansin remembered for constant charity work

Anthony Kennedy Shriver, founder of the Best Buddies program — which helps create friendships and employment for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities — spoke of Ansin’s commitment to the community and his legacy.

“I know — hands down — he’s up there in heaven,” Shriver said. “He’s looking down and saying, “I did good. I created three great kids — they’re going to carry on, they have great families and my work is well done and now I can rest.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)