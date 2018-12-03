Wheaton College beefs up security after series of residence hall fires

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire broke out at a residence hall at Wheaton College early Monday morning, the third in 24 hours, and now college officials are stepping up security.

Norton firefighters confirmed they responded to a fire at Wheaton Monday at around 12:30 a.m., just one day after a fire alarm woke students from their rooms at 6 a.m. on Sunday after fires were set in the second- and third-floor bathrooms of the MacIntire residence hall.

There was another fire in the same residence hall last Wednesday.

“I was surprised it happened again,” said student Corey Campbell. “I just hope they find out who has done it.”

100 students were evacuated into nearby buildings yesterday. Nobody was hurt.

As a result, the college is stepping up security.

“We are increasing the number of public safety patrols around campus, all of campus, but in particular, the residence halls,” said college official Michael Graca.

In order to get into the buildings impacted by the fires, students and staff must scan an ID for access.

“It’s just hard to know who is doing it, and how to stop it if we don’t know who is doing it,” Campbell said.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact campus police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)