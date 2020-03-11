Wheaton College extending spring break, moving classes online amid coronavirus outbreak

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Wheaton College announced Wednesday that it is extending spring break and moving all classes online as the number of coronavirus cases continue to climb in Massachusetts.

In a letter to the Wheaton community, President Dennis Hanno said that spring break will be extended through Sunday, March 22, and that classes will move to remote course instruction for the remainder of the spring semester come Monday.

“While there are no known cases of COVID-19 at Wheaton, cases continue to rise in Massachusetts, in the United States, and around the world. We have been prepared to take action steps based on guidance and recommendations from city, state and federal officials, and a state of emergency was declared in Massachusetts yesterday,” Hanno wrote. “Based on this guidance, we know that now is the best time to take action to slow the spread of the virus, mitigate its possible effects and protect our entire community. Thus, we will be altering our operations and enacting new policies and protocols based upon the concept of social distancing.”

Hanno said the college is also implementing the following measures:

Classes and Housing

Virtual instruction for all courses and course-related activities will begin on Monday, March 23, so students can complete their coursework off campus.

All students are expected to leave campus by Sunday, March 22, at 5 p.m., and not return to campus, until further notice. Our offices will be developing a financial policy to address this disruption in room and board and more specific information will be communicated soon.

Students who are away from campus and are able to, should pick up their belongings by Sunday, March 22. Students not currently on campus are only permitted to return to campus for the purposes of retrieving their belongings.

After Sunday, March 22, students will not have access to the residence halls and will need to contact Residence Life to coordinate pickup. We will keep your items until the end of the semester, but belongings will have to be scheduled to be picked up by the semester close on Saturday, May 9.

Students who do not have any other options for housing due to life or travel restrictions need to submit a housing petition by Wednesday, March 18, at 1 p.m. Only extenuating circumstances will be approved. If approved, it is important to note that the on-campus experience will be limited to housing and dining.

For students remaining on campus

Dining will be offered on a limited basis with heightened hygiene protocols, including limiting self-service options, in Emerson Dining Hall; Balfour Cafe will be open on a limited basis and all other dining locations will be closed.

There will be no social programming during this time.

All non-Wheaton guests are prohibited from visiting residence halls.

Students on campus seeking services from Health Services, Public Safety and Residence Life staff should call first.

Wheaton will continue its heightened cleaning protocols and will be conducting deep cleaning in all areas after move-out on March 22

Campus Events and Staffing

Decisions on the continuation of varsity athletic events for the remainder of the spring semester will be made in coordination with our athletic conference (NEWMAC) and the NCAA. Any information on changes or adjustments related to the athletic schedule will be communicated directly from Athletics.

At present, the college and all offices remain open and all staff are expected to continue to report to work unless they are feeling sick. Given the state of emergency, if circumstances warrant and a decision is later made to adjust our staffing operations, we will provide additional information at that time about work expectations for staff. In the meantime, we encourage department heads to work with their staff immediately to develop plans for continuing work and providing services in ways that are consistent with social distancing and that provide for working remotely where possible or other alternatives. Additional information will be shared by Human Resources.

All on-campus and off-campus college events are suspended, until further notice. Event and program organizers should explore the use of remote technology to deliver programming virtually. No decision has been made yet in regards to end-of-semester activities such Senior Week, Reunion and Commencement.

All college-sponsored travel has been suspended, until further notice. Please cancel any tickets and reservations you currently have

“It is difficult to have to take these measures. We know these decisions pose real and significant challenges for all of us and we will work with each of you to best move forward and ensure academic continuity,” Hanno added.

Hanno urged students and staff to continue checking the college’s COVID-19 information page for further guidance.

