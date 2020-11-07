Wheaton College sees spike in coronavirus cases, moves to fully remote model

NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Wheaton College students will now be learning remotely after a recent spike in coronavirus cases was reported on Thursday, according to school officials.

The college began the shift from in-person classes to fully remote on Friday after 12 students and one non-student tested positive for the virus, according to the college’s dean of students Zachary Irish.

Students are being asked to prepare a quarantine bag if identified as a close contact with someone who tested positive.

Irish said the recent spike was the largest spike of COVID-19 since they began testing back in August,

“These positive cases were notified this morning and contact tracing efforts are underway to identify any close contacts,” Irish said in a statement to students.

The on-campus fitness center has also been closed, athletic practices have been canceled and those on campus are being placed on modified quarantine to limit their travel. The dining hall has also been closed so students are limited to take out only for the time being.

