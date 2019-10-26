Wheelchair athlete participating in cross-country meet

CUMBERLAND, Maine (AP) — A high school cross-country athlete who competes in a wheelchair is getting an opportunity participate in the regional meet.

A year ago, the state denied Jonathan Schomaker’s petition to compete. But this year the Maine Principals’ Association reached an agreement to let him participate in regional meet on Saturday in Cumberland. If he completes the course, he’ll participate in the state meet next weekend.

Then Leavitt Area High School sophomore will start the race with runners. Then he’ll separate from the others onto a modified course aimed at ensuring safety of athletes.

Last year, he wasn’t allowed to participate in the regional or state meets.

Schomaker, who has cerebellar hypoplasia, has competed alongside runners this season and has even recorded a 7-minute mile.

