Wheelchair-bound Marshfield teen uses walker to escort date to prom

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - With the assistance of a walker, a star student at Marshfield High School led his prom date down the red carpet to the sound of roaring applause.

Emmet O’Gara was born with an unknown genetic disorder that led to a physical complication and left him wheelchair-bound for four years after suffering two strokes.

But the high school junior wasn’t going to let that stop him from accomplishing this seemingly impossible goal.

As he made his way down the red carpet with date Mckenna Hanlon, O’Gara was all smiles, even stopping for a few photos.

O’Gara likened the feeling of success to that of Rocky Balboa running through the streets of Philadelphia.

“That is what it felt like,” he said. “It felt like great triumph.”

Hanlon said, “When I was walking with Emmet, it was just amazing. I have never heard a crowd cheer that loud.”

O’Gara said the community support was amazing.

“I thank the town of Marshfield for giving me that reaction,” he said. “I love my home town and all the people. We all did a great job.”

O’Gara’s younger brother, Finn, said he was proud to see his brother accomplish this goal.

“It is just great seeing all the progress he made even though all he has been through has been very tragic,” he said. “I mean he is my hero.”

O’Gara has one more year of high school but says he plans on studying political science in college.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)