Wheelchair-bound NH woman seriously injured by bear in her home

GROTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A wheelchair-bound New Hampshire woman is undergoing surgery Tuesday after a bear that entered her Groton home overnight left her with serious injuries, officials said.

The bear gained entry to 71-year-old Apryl Rogers home on Halls Brook Road about 1 a.m. and became trapped inside, according to Groton Police Colonel Kevin Jordan.

Rogers suffered serious but non-life-threatening head injuries during the encounter with the bear. She is said to be in surgery at Dartmouth Hospital.

The bear ransacked the kitchen and took off before police and fire crews arrived at the scene, officials said.

It’s believed the bear ventured into the home in search of food. There were no bird feeders or open trash containers on the property.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials are working to track down the animal.

No additional details were immediately available.

