Wheelchair-bound teen uses walker to escort date to prom

MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - With the assistance of a walker, a star student at Marshfield High School, lead his prom date down the red carpet to the sound of roaring applause.

Emmet O’Gara was born with an unknown genetic disorder that has led to physical complication and has been wheelchair bound for four years after suffering two strokes.

But, the high school junior was not going to let that stop him from accomplishing this seemingly impossible goal.

As he made his way down the red carpet with date Mckenna Hanlon, O’Gara was all smiles, even stopping for a few photos.

O’Gara likened the feeling of success to that of Rocky Balboa running through the streets of Philadelphia.

“That is what it felt like,” he said. “It felt like great triumph.”

“When I was walking with Emmet, it was just amazing,” Hanlon said. “I have never heard a crowd cheer that loud.”

“I thank the town of Marshfield for giving me that reaction,” O’Gara said. “I love my home town and all the people. We all did a great job.”

O’Gara’s younger brother, Finn, said he was proud to see his brother accomplish this goal despite everything he has been through.

“It is just great seeing all the progress he made even though all he has been through has been very tragic,” he said. “I mean he is my hero.”

As a student of history, O’Gara compared his big day with another from the past saying, “May 17th, 2019, this day will live in infamy.”

O’Gara has one more year of high school but says he plans on studying political science in college.

