The scene of Apryl Rogers' home Tuesday after a bear ransacked her the kitchen. Photo by Kimberly Bookman

GROTON, N.H. (WHDH) — A wheelchair-bound New Hampshire woman is recovering from serious injuries after an encounter with a bear in her Groton home early Tuesday morning.

The bear gained entry to 71-year-old Apryl Rogers’ home on Halls Brook Road about 1 a.m. and became trapped inside, according to Groton Police Col. Kevin Jordan.

Rogers suffered serious but non-life-threatening head injuries during the encounter with the bear. She underwent surgery Tuesday.

The bear ransacked the kitchen and took off before police and fire crews arrived at the scene, officials said. Broken plates were seen scattered all over the floor.

“It completely tore out this cabinet and made a mess of everything in here,” said Rogers’ daughter, Stacey Murray. “Her face is in bad shape. There’s a possibility she’s going to lose an eye. She has major head trauma.”

It’s believed the bear ventured into the home in search of food. There were no bird feeders or open trash containers on the property.

“The bear was as frightened as she was and being a wild animal, it acted out in a defensive nature,” said Major Jim Juneau, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer.

Officials are working to track down the animal and may set up traps.

“It’s quite devastating,” Murray said. “But she’s a fighter and a very strong woman, and she’ll be fine.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)