Wheelchair van, school bus collide in Berkley, no injuries reported

BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - BERKLEY, Mass. (WHDH) –Thirty-five children and two adults escaped injury Tuesday afternoon after a wheelchair van rammed into them near the Taunton town line.

Officers responded to the scene on Berkley Street around 2:45 p.m., according to a release issued by the department.

No passengers were riding in the van at the time of the crash.

The middle school students were either released to their parents or put on another school bus to continue their journey home.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

