BOSTON (AP) — A look at the biggest snowfalls on record in the Boston area, according to the National Weather Service, whose records date to 1891. Saturday’s storm could drop more than 2 feet of snow and make its way into the record books. The weather service takes its official measurements at Boston’s Logan International Airport:

___

Feb. 17-18, 2003: 27.6 inches (70.1 centimeters)

Feb. 6-7, 1978: 27.1 inches (68.8 centimeters)

March 31-April 1, 1997: 25.4 inches (64.5 centimeters)

Feb. 8-9, 2013: 24.9 inches (63.2 centimeters)

Jan. 26-27, 2015: 24.4 inches (61.9 centimeters)

Feb. 16-17, 2003: 23.6 inches (59.9 centimeters)

Jan. 22-23, 2005: 22.5 inches (57.1 centimeters)

Jan. 26-28, 2015: 22.3 inches (56.6 centimeters)

Feb. 9, 2015: 22.2 inches (56.4 centimeters)

Jan. 20-21, 1978: 21.4 inches (54.3 centimeters)

___

Source: National Weather Service

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox