According to researchers in Romania, snow has an expiration date.

A new study suggests that it’s safe to eat half-day-old snow; however, after two days, you shouldn’t.

The experiment found less bacteria in fresh snow, while more bacteria gathers the longer it’s been on the ground.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)