(WHDH) — As Christmas fast approaches, major shipping services want to make sure your packages get to its destination on time.

Here’s an estimated “last day to ship” schedule for items shipped domestically to arrive by Christmas.

UPS

UPS Ground: Dec. 13

UPS 3-Day Select: Dec. 19

UPS 2nd-Day Air: Dec. 20

UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 23

FedEx

FedEx Ground: Dec. 16

FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 19

FedEx 2Day: Dec. 20

FedEx Standard/Priority/First Overnight: Dec. 23

FedEx SameDay: Dec. 25

USPS

