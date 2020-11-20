The United States Postal Service shared a list of important shipping deadlines to help get packages delivered by Christmas Day.

The USPS says they are expecting more holiday gifts and greeting cards to be sent through the mail this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and are encouraging customers to send them early.

Customer traffic is expected to increase beginning Dec. 7, with the week of Dec. 14 to 21 predicted to be the busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week.

Those looking to use USPS Retail Ground service should mail out their packages no later than Dec. 15 for them to arrive on Christmas day, the USPS said.

People using First-Class Mail service can wait until Dec. 18 the latest.

Customers are urged to wait no later than Dec. 19 if opting for Priority Mail service and no later than Dec. 23 for Priority Mail Express service.

The USPS says that by following these deadlines, packages will have an estimated delivery date of before Dec. 25; however, this is not guaranteed. An actual delivery date may vary depending on origin, destination, Post Office acceptance date and time, and other conditions.

