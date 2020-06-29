‘When you see something that’s not right you must step up’: Former Four Seasons employees revel in victory

BOSTON (WHDH) - Four Seasons employees who were laid-off during the coronavirus pandemic shared highlights from their recent victory over their former company.

On May 12, 194 staff members said they received brief phone calls notifying them of their firing and then later were given notice that they would not be allowed back on the premises and that their severance would be less than what they were told in the company handbook, according to a release issued by the Boston City Council.

After the workers voiced their concerns, with help from the community and labor groups, that decision was overturned.

The workers said they came together to speak up and fight for themselves and the industry.

“When you see something that’s not right you must step up so that’s what we did because we realized the hospitality industry is being attacked,” one former employee told 7NEWS.

They won up to 12 weeks of severance and medical benefits through the end of May.

The Boston City Council voted last week to condemn the hotel following the employee terminations.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)