Where are the coronavirus cases in Mass.?

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health identified 13 more presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts on Monday, bringing the total in the Bay State to 41 — with one confirmed case.

Of the 41 cases, five have been identified in Berkshire County, 15 in Middlesex, County 10 in Norfolk and Suffolk counties and one in Worcester County, according to the DPH.

All patients who tested presumptive positive are isolating at home, state officials said.

The risk of COVID-19 to the general public in Massachusetts remains low at this time.

The State Public Health Lab’s result is considered “presumptive positive” and the specimens will now be sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation.

The department announced the increase on Monday, a day after the number of presumptive cases doubled.

As of Tuesday, March 3, 719 people have been subject to self-quarantine in Massachusetts because of COVID-19. Of those, 470 people have completed monitoring and are no longer quarantined, while 249 are currently quarantined.

For more information on COVID-19 visit: mass.gov/2019coronavirus.

