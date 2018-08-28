Where do I vote in Massachusetts? A helpful guide to Tuesday’s primary election

(WHDH) — Primary election day in Massachusetts is Tuesday, Sept. 4, and if you haven’t voted yet, you’ll need to know how to find your polling place.

While some towns have just one central location where all residents head to cast their ballots, others have multiple locations based on your address.

If you need to find your polling place, the Bay State has set up a helpful tool to assist you. You can find your polling place by clicking here.

Voting locations across the state are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

