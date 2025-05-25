BOSTON (WHDH) - A national public art program is aiming to create thoughtful spaces for medical professionals and their communities to come together and reimagine US healthcare.

The program “operates at the intersection of Narrative Medicine, community art, and public discourse.”

“At its core, it seeks to uplift the faces and stories from healthcare workers and their patients, focusing on the following issues: time constraints, provider agency, trust erosion, access, and professional burnout.:

Outside major medical centers across the country, Vermont artist Mary Lacy is attempting to mimic the schedule of a clinician. But instead of ‘seeing patients’ she draws portraits. One after another, all day every day, fifteen minutes each: Nurses, doctors, social workers, hospital staff, researchers, patients, family, and curious passersby.

Where Does It Hurt? launched in Los Angeles March 2025 and is in Boston for a month-long performance in the Longwood Medical area.

Learn more: https://www.marylacyart.com/where-does-it-hurt

