MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) -

New Hampshire officials are trying to find a five-year-old who was reported missing this week but hasn’t been seen in six months, and are asking for the public’s help to locate the boy.

The New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth and Families reported Elijah Lewis missing on Thursday, but while the boy’s last known address was in Merrimack, New Hampshire, officials said he had not been seen for six months.

“Where is Elijah? And we’re also trying to figure out where his mother is,” said NH Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin J. Agati.

The boy’s mother, 35-year-old Danielle Dauphinais, and her boyfriend, 30-year-old Joseph Stapf, have also vanished. Police said they lived in Staph’s mother’s home, and that other children living in the home were accounted for and safe.

“The first reaction when we were asked if there was a little boy living there was ‘No there’s no little boy living there,'” said Gregg Doppstadt, who lives next door. “Nobody’s seen him, nobody ever saw him outside playing. How can that be?”

Dauphinais is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes and Stapf is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes. They are believed to be driving a red 2007 Toyota Tundra with a New Hampshire license plate of JOJOD78.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact police at 603-424-2424 or New Hampshire State Police Communications at 603-223-4381 or 603-MCU-TIPS (603-628-8477).

