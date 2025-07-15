FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents are in need of basic essentials following the fatal fire at Gabriel House in Fall River late Sunday night.

Those looking to donate can visit the following locations:

– Thrifty Tots, 36 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI.

Accepting household items, clothing, toiletries, not food items.

– AlphaCare Home Health Agency, 1707 Grand Army of the Republic Hwy, Swansea, MA.

Accepting non-perishable food, blankets, clothing, toiletries, adult briefs, medical equipment, glucometers, walkers, canes, wheelchairs, and diabetic supplies, etc.

Open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

– Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fall River, Inc, 1600 Bay Street, Fall River, MA.

Accepting clothing, shoes, personal hygiene, item, etc. Not medical equipment or furniture.

Also accepting monetary donations. Checks or money orders can be made out to “Catholic Charities of Fall River,” with the memo written as “Gabriel House Fire.”

Monetary donations can also be made at this link.

