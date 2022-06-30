BOSTON (WHDH) - July 4th wouldn’t be complete without a trip to a fireworks display. Here’s a running list of spots to enjoy the spectacular sights throughout New England:

Friday, July 1:
  • Attleboro: 9:20 p.m. – Haywood Field — North Ave.
  • Everett: Dusk – Glendale Park — Elm St.
  • Haverhill: 9:15 p.m. – Riverside Park — 163 Lincoln Ave.
  • Hingham: 9:00 p.m. – Button Island – 3 Otis St.
  • Ipswich: 9:00 p.m. – Turner Hill Golf Club – 251 Topsfield Rd.
  • Lexington: 9:30 p.m. – Lexington HS – Worthen Rd
  • Stoughton: 9:00 p.m. – High School – 232 Pearl St.
  • Waltham: 9:00 p.m. – Barge in Charles River — 211 Moody St
  • Hartford, CT: After the game that starts at 7:00 p.m. – Dunkin’ Donuts Park — 1214 Main St.

Saturday, July 2:
  • Boston: 9:20 p.m. – Barge off Long Wharf — 404 Border St.
  • Agawam: 9:30 p.m. – Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.
  • Chatham: Dusk – Veterans Field — 150 Depot Rd.
  • Franklin: 9:30 p.m. – High School – 218 Oak St.
  • Lowell: 9:00 p.m. – Pedestrian Walkway — Aiken St.
  • Salem: 9:00 p.m. – Salem Maritime National Historic Site — 160 Derby St.
  • Wilmington: 9:30 p.m. – Wilmington High School Field — 159 Church St.

Sunday, July 3:
  • Agawam: 9:30 p.m. – Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.
  • Gloucester: 9:30 p.m. – 24 Hough Ave, Gloucester, MA
  • Foxboro: 9:00 p.m. – Gillette Stadium — 1 Patriot Pl.
  • Wilmington: 9:30 p.m. – Wilmington High School Field — 159 Church St.
  • Lynn: 9:00 p.m. – Barge near Red Rock – 76 Marine Blvd.
  • East Providence, RI: 9:30 p.m. – Pierce Memorial Stadium — 201 Mercer St.
  • North Providence, RI: 9:00 p.m. – Governor John Notte Memorial Park — 1801 Douglas Ave.
  • Manchester, NH: 9:30 p.m. – Arms Park — 10 Arms St.
  • Burlington, VT: 9:30 p.m. – Waterfront Park — 20 Lake St.
  • Hartford, CT: After the game that starts at 6:05 p.m. – Hartford Yard Goats — 1214 Main St.

Monday, July 4:
  • Boston: 8:00 p.m. – Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at The Esplanade — Hatch Memorial Shell, 47 David G Mugar Way
  • Agawam: 9:30 p.m. – Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.
  • Provincetown: 9:00 p.m. – MacMillan Pier — 24 Macmillan Pier at Provincetown Harbor
  • Worcester: Post-game – Polar Park Stadium — 122 Madison St.
  • Bridgewater: 9:30 p.m. – Legion Field- 200 South St.
  • Falmouth: 9:15 p.m. – Falmouth Heights Beach — Gifford Street
  • Sandwich: 10:00 p.m. – Old Town Cemetery – Grove St.
  • Newton: 9:30 p.m. – Albemarle Field/Halloran Sports Complex — 250 Albemarle Rd
  • Manchester, NH: After the Fisher Cats game – Delta Dental Stadium — 1 Line Dr.
  • Nashua, NH: Dusk – Holman Stadium — 67 Amherst St.
  • Portland, ME: 9:15 p.m. – The Eastern Promenade
  • Newport, RI: 9:15 p.m. – Newport Harbor

