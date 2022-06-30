BOSTON (WHDH) - July 4th wouldn’t be complete without a trip to a fireworks display. Here’s a running list of spots to enjoy the spectacular sights throughout New England:

Friday, July 1:

Attleboro: 9:20 p.m. – Haywood Field — North Ave.

Everett: Dusk – Glendale Park — Elm St.

Haverhill: 9:15 p.m. – Riverside Park — 163 Lincoln Ave.

Hingham: 9:00 p.m. – Button Island – 3 Otis St.

Ipswich: 9:00 p.m. – Turner Hill Golf Club – 251 Topsfield Rd.

Lexington: 9:30 p.m. – Lexington HS – Worthen Rd

Stoughton: 9:00 p.m. – High School – 232 Pearl St.

Waltham: 9:00 p.m. – Barge in Charles River — 211 Moody St

Hartford, CT: After the game that starts at 7:00 p.m. – Dunkin’ Donuts Park — 1214 Main St.

Saturday, July 2:

Boston: 9:20 p.m. – Barge off Long Wharf — 404 Border St.

Agawam: 9:30 p.m. – Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.

Chatham: Dusk – Veterans Field — 150 Depot Rd.

Franklin: 9:30 p.m. – High School – 218 Oak St.

Lowell: 9:00 p.m. – Pedestrian Walkway — Aiken St.

Salem: 9:00 p.m. – Salem Maritime National Historic Site — 160 Derby St.

Wilmington: 9:30 p.m. – Wilmington High School Field — 159 Church St.

Sunday, July 3:

Agawam: 9:30 p.m. – Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.

Gloucester: 9:30 p.m. – 24 Hough Ave, Gloucester, MA

Foxboro: 9:00 p.m. – Gillette Stadium — 1 Patriot Pl.

Wilmington: 9:30 p.m. – Wilmington High School Field — 159 Church St.

Lynn: 9:00 p.m. – Barge near Red Rock – 76 Marine Blvd.

East Providence, RI: 9:30 p.m. – Pierce Memorial Stadium — 201 Mercer St.

North Providence, RI: 9:00 p.m. – Governor John Notte Memorial Park — 1801 Douglas Ave.

Manchester, NH: 9:30 p.m. – Arms Park — 10 Arms St.

Burlington, VT: 9:30 p.m. – Waterfront Park — 20 Lake St.

Hartford, CT: After the game that starts at 6:05 p.m. – Hartford Yard Goats — 1214 Main St.

Monday, July 4:

Boston: 8:00 p.m. – Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at The Esplanade — Hatch Memorial Shell, 47 David G Mugar Way

Agawam: 9:30 p.m. – Six Flags – Picnic Grove – 1623 Main St.

Provincetown: 9:00 p.m. – MacMillan Pier — 24 Macmillan Pier at Provincetown Harbor

Worcester: Post-game – Polar Park Stadium — 122 Madison St.

Bridgewater: 9:30 p.m. – Legion Field- 200 South St.

Falmouth: 9:15 p.m. – Falmouth Heights Beach — Gifford Street

Sandwich: 10:00 p.m. – Old Town Cemetery – Grove St.

Newton: 9:30 p.m. – Albemarle Field/Halloran Sports Complex — 250 Albemarle Rd

Manchester, NH: After the Fisher Cats game – Delta Dental Stadium — 1 Line Dr.

Nashua, NH: Dusk – Holman Stadium — 67 Amherst St.

Portland, ME: 9:15 p.m. – The Eastern Promenade

Newport, RI: 9:15 p.m. – Newport Harbor

