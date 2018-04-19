Where’s spring? Rain, snow, chilly temps make for winter-like day

BOSTON (WHDH) - Cold rain and snow moved across Massachusetts Thursday morning, leaving many Bay Staters questioning when actual spring weather will arrive.

A system moved in from the west in time for the morning commute, dumping cold rain and wet snow.

Some areas in central Massachusetts saw up to an inch of snow. Parts of the North Shore saw a coating of snow. Metro Boston and points south had cold rain push through.

Most of the moisture has since moved offshore, but a second round of showers moving in from the south will cause for a slick evening commute.

Winds will be mostly calm and clouds will stick around. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 40’s throughout the day.

The sun will return Friday and last through the weekend. Temperatures in the 50s are expected on Saturday and Sunday.

In April so far, the average temperature has been 41.8 degrees. Meteorologist Wren Clair says this month has been the coldest April since 2007, but relief is in sight.

A stretch of 60-degree weather starts Monday. Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s on Tuesday.

For the latest forecast, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)