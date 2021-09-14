STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - The Davis Family is helping create nostalgia with this year’s massive corn maze featuring “Where’s Waldo?” in Sterling.

The grand opening of Davis Mega Maze BBQ & Brews is set for Oct. 2, where people will get to enjoy the “Where’s Waldo?” maze carved into an eight-acre corn field.

Locally craft beers and barbeque from an award-winning Pit Master will also be available.

Davis Mega Maze will be open Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 24, as well as on Columbus Day.

Visitors can visit DavisMegaMaze.com for more information on rates and times.

