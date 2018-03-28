(WHDH) — With Easter right around the corner, many are eager to receive their baskets full of sweet treats.

RetailMeNot took a look at the most popular Easter Candy.

According to their study, Reese’s mini peanut butter chocolate eggs took the top spot. This marks the second straight year that the candy has been at number one.

Chocolate bunnies and Hersey’s eggs ranked second and third on this year’s list.

Jelly beans and Cadbury eggs rounded out the top five.

Peeps placed in sixth.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)