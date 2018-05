(WHDH) — First, it was “what color is the dress?”

Now, it’s “which one do you hear?”

A Twitter user posted a four-second clip that has divided the internet, with users split as to which one they’re hearing.

Is it “Laurel?” Or do you hear “Yanni?”

Listen for yourself below, and let us know what you think!

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

