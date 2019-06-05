CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Realistic toy guns popping up in local neighborhoods has Cambridge police warning the public about the safety concerns associated with these weapons.

The police department posted a picture of a BB gun and a real firearm recently seized from a nearby town on their Twitter and asked users to identify which gun is real.

“If this ‘toy’ was mistakenly believed to cause harm to a police officer or any other individual during a confrontation, it could be met with a negative response,” the department wrote.

Cambridge police are looking to take all unwanted guns off the streets through their gun buy-back event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Reservoir Church on Rindge Avenue and Pentecostal Tabernacle on Columbia Street.

Residents will be awarded gift cards for each gun they turn in.

Assault weapons are worth a $200 gift card, revolvers, handguns, semi-automatic shotguns and rifles are worth a $100 gift card and BB guns, pellet guns and ammunition turn ins will result in a $50 gift card.

Children can also bring in toy guns for a $5 ice cream gift card.

A nearby police department recently recovered one of the following guns. pic.twitter.com/6A6JZ1RTGo — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) June 5, 2019

