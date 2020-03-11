Which Mass. colleges are shutting down amid coronavirus outbreak?

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health identified 51 more presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts on Tuesday, bringing the total in the Bay State to 92 — with one confirmed case.

Here’s a rundown of local colleges and universities that are shutting down as alarming clusters of the virus swell on both coasts of the United States:

Amherst College

Amherst College announced Monday that they will be canceling all in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester due to coronavirus concerns.

Following spring break, the college will move to remote learning to allow students to complete classwork off campus, despite having no confirmed coronavirus cases, school officials said in a news release.

“The risk of having hundreds of people return from their travels to the campus is too great,” the release read. “The best time to act in ways that slow the spread of the virus is now.

All of the school’s 1,800 students are expected to vacate the campus by March 16.

Only those who have successfully petitioned to stay will be allowed to remain on-site to complete their remote learning.

Harvard University

Harvard University announced Tuesday that it will be transitioning to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes due to escalating coronavirus concerns.

The Cambridge-based university says it hopes to have the transition completed by Monday, March 23.

“The decision to move to virtual instruction was not made lightly. The goal of these changes is to minimize the need to gather in large groups and spend prolonged time in close proximity with each other in spaces such as classrooms, dining halls, and residential buildings,” school leaders said.

Students have also been told not to return from spring break due to possible health risks to the community.

Those living on campus will be required to move out by Sunday, March 15 at 5 p.m., the school said in an email to students.

Smith College

Smith College announced Tuesday that it will be transitioning to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes due to escalating coronavirus concerns.

In-person classes will be offered through March 13 and Spring break will be extended through March 29.

Students must move out of their on-campus housing by March 20 and should not expect to return for the remainder of the Spring semester, the school said in an email to students.

Alternate modes of instruction will begin on March 30 and students should expect to receive more information in the coming days.

“Each and every Smith department and team is working to address the ramifications of COVID-19,” President Kathleen McCartney said.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced Tuesday that all classes will be canceled for the week of March 16 through the 20 to allow faculty and instructors adequate time to transition their coursework to online instruction.

The transition to virtual instruction will be complete by March 30 and continue for the remainder of the Spring semester, according to an email that was sent to students.

Undergraduates living on campus will not be allowed to return to campus after 12 p.m. on March 17. Graduate students will not be required to move however, they may be subject to relocation should the need arise.

“Our plan follows directly from state health guidance that universities take steps to reduce the density of the population on campus and increase social distancing,” the email read. “By doing so, we are doing our part to reduce the spread of the disease overall, while directly reducing risk for our own community – for departing students, of course, but equally for those of us who continue to work on campus.”

Classes will continue through March 13.

Babson College

Babson College announced Tuesday that it will be transitioning to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes due to escalating coronavirus concerns.

The Wellesley based school will complete the transition by March 13 and continue online for the remainder of the semester.

Students will be required to move out of their on-campus housing by March 21.

Business engagements will continue as planned with certain policies in place to minimize the risk of exposure.

“Please know that these decisions were made with extreme care and with the benefit of guidance from leading health officials. Our goal is to minimize unnecessary exposure to, and spread of, COVID-19,” President Stephen Spinelli wrote in an email to students.

Tufts University

Tufts University announced Tuesday that is will be transitioning to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate students beginning on March 25.

School officials have also opted to extend Spring break and to cancel all AS&E classes for March 13 to provide students with the opportunity to pack up their dorm rooms.

All students, with the exception of those who are unable due to extenuating circumstances, will be required to vacate the residence halls by March 16.

The summer session is not currently impacted by this decision.

“As a collegial and community-oriented University, we cherish each other’s company and the face-to-face interactions that make learning, teaching, and working here a privilege. It is in this spirit of caring for each other that I ask each of you to understand the need for these changes and to comply with them,” President Anthony Monaco said.

All university-sponsored travel is prohibited.

Emerson College

Emerson College school officials announced they will be transitioning to online instruction citing the growing number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in and around the city.

The Boston campus will remain open through the remainder of the semester and students will be allowed to stay if they desire.

In-person instruction will continue until March 13 then classes will be put on hiatus for the week of March 16 through the 20 to allow faculty and staff the opportunity to transition their coursework onto an online platform.

Classes will resume remotely on March 23.

President Lee Pelton issued a statement to students reading in part, “I understand that transitioning to online courses will be a significant adjustment. Please know that staff and faculty are committed to ensuring a positive and fulfilling learning experience for the remainder of the semester.”

