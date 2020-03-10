Which Mass. colleges are shutting down due to coronavirus concerns?

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health identified 51 more presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Massachusetts on Tuesday, bringing the total in the Bay State to 92 — with one confirmed case.

Amherst College

Amherst College announced Monday that they will be canceling all in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester due to coronavirus concerns.

Following spring break, the college will move to remote learning to allow students to complete classwork off campus, despite having no confirmed coronavirus cases, school officials said in a news release.

“The risk of having hundreds of people return from their travels to the campus is too great,” the release read. “The best time to act in ways that slow the spread of the virus is now.

All of the school’s 1,800 students are expected to vacate the campus by March 16.

Only those who have successfully petitioned to stay will be allowed to remain on-site to complete their remote learning.

Harvard University

Harvard University announced Tuesday that it will be transitioning to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes due to escalating coronavirus concerns.

The Cambridge-based university says it hopes to have the transition completed by Monday, March 23.

“The decision to move to virtual instruction was not made lightly. The goal of these changes is to minimize the need to gather in large groups and spend prolonged time in close proximity with each other in spaces such as classrooms, dining halls, and residential buildings,” school leaders said.

Students have also been told not to return from spring break due to possible health risks to the community.

Those living on campus will be required to move out by Sunday, March 15 at 5 p.m., the school said in an email to students.

Smith College

Smith College announced Tuesday that it will be transitioning to virtual instruction for graduate and undergraduate classes due to escalating coronavirus concerns.

In-person classes will be offered through March 13 and Spring break will be extended through March 29.

Students must move out of their on-campus housing by March 20 and should not expect to return for the remainder of the Spring semester, the school said in an email to students.

Alternate modes of instruction will begin on March 30 and students should expect to receive more information in the coming days.

“Each and every Smith department and team is working to address the ramifications of COVID-19,” President Kathleen McCartney said.

