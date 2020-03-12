Which Mass. schools are closing amid coronavirus outbreak?

SOMERVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Somerville Public Schools will be closed for a minimum of two weeks to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 effective Monday March 16.

“We realize this decision creates inconveniences for residents, businesses, and organizations in our city but the health and safety of our community must come first,” said Mayor Joseph A. Curtatone.

BROOKLINE PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Brookline Public Schools will be closed for at least two weeks beginning March 13 and ending March 27 as town officials grapple with how to address the growing coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, school officials said, “The Public Schools of Brookline is working very closely with the Brookline Department of Public Health every day to ensure that our students and staff are safe and healthy. ”

ELIOT K-8 SCHOOL

Boston Public Schools announced March 11 that they will be closing three campuses of the Eliot K-8 School in the North End due to a presumptive positive coronavirus case.

In a series of posts on the district’s Twitter page, officials said the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after a “non-student member of the school community” tested positive for the virus.

The three campuses are due to reopen on Thursday, March 19.

WESTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Weston Public Schools will be closed starting March 12 through March 18.

A student in the system is symptomatic according to a release issued by officials though their results for the COVID-19 test came back inconclusive.

EVERETT PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Everett Public Schools will be closed for 30 school days beginning on Friday as town officials grapple with how to address the growing coronavirus outbreak.

In a message to the town on Thursday, officials said Everett Public Schools mad ethe decision to close beginning Friday, March 13, after consulting with health professionals. Students will return to school on April 27.

WELLESLEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Wellesley Public Schools will be closed for two weeks beginning March 13 as town officials grapple with how to address the growing coronavirus outbreak.

In a message to the town on Thursday, officials said Wellesley Public Schools mad ethe decision to close beginning Friday, March 13, after consulting with town leaders, though the length of the closure “may change based on direction from state and local health officials.”

“We realize this decision has a significant impact and far-reaching ramifications for our community and understand the disappointment, frustration and uncertainty that is created,” the statement read. “However, we believe these steps are necessary given the current realities.”

SALEM PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The principal of Salem High School has self-quarantined for 14 days after recently returning from a trip to Paris, France, school officials announced.

Dr. Meier, who is not showing any coronavirus symptoms at this time, is said to be following CDC guidelines.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I have made the decision to dismiss Salem High School students beginning at 10:30am,” Superintendent Kathleen Smith said in a message to the school community.

Smith said the high school will remain closed through Friday, while other public schools in the city will also be shut down to allow for a second deep cleaning and disinfecting.

WINCHENDON PUBLIC SCHOOLS

All public schools in the town of Winchendon will be closed until further notice for “precautionary cleaning” after a staffer at the high school reported that they were possibly exposed to the coronavirus.

“The staff member that was potentially exposed to the coronavirus is employed at the high school,” Superintendent Joan Landers said in a letter that was sent out to the community. “Out of an abundance of caution and with the health and welfare of our students and staff in mind, I am canceling school and all school events, including parent-teacher conferences, effective immediately.”

Landers wrote that she will send out phone messages on Friday to update the community on when schools will reopen.

MALDEN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

All public schools in the city of Malden will be closed beginning March 13 until further notice.

“The decision to close schools is not one that we take lightly,” Superintendent John Oteri said. “We understand this is an extremely difficult situation for families to face. However, we believe these steps are necessary given the information we have gathered from local and state experts over the past few days.”

NATICK PUBLIC SCHOOLS

All Natick Public Schools will be closed from March 13 through March 20 with the possibility to extend the closure until March 27, according to a letter on the district’s website.

“This is an unprecedented public health situation that is rapidly changing. Our hope is that if we all work together, we can reduce the spread of this virus, protect our most vulnerable residents, and resume normal activities in a week or two,” the statement read.

WESTWOOD PUBLIC SCHOOLS

After speaking with health officials, Westwood Public School officials opted to close schools from Friday, March 13th through Friday, March 20th due to coronavirus concerns.

All extracurricular activities and athletics will also be suspended.

