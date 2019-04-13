While on tour, Stanley Cup stops in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - As the Bruins make a run for the title, the Stanley Cup made its way to Boston.

The keeper of the greatest prize in professional hockey Mike Bolt accompanied the trophy to Bean Town Saturday where it stood on display at the Cask ‘n Flagon restaurant near Fenway.

Hockey is the only sport that uses one singular trophy year after year.

“That is what is unique about our sport,” Bolt said. He continued to say that this is what players on every team dream of hoisting over their heads after a grueling season.

