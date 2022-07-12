CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating reports of dorm break-ins and thefts at Harvard University that included cases of a suspect entering rooms while students were sleeping.

The break-ins have been reported from Thursday night to Monday morning, according to officials, including two cases at Wigglesworth Hall and another at Mower.

“The first floor windows, because it’s so hot in the summer, a lot of us are opening (them) to put our fans in… so that’s kind of the reason they’re getting in,” One student said.

Campus police said in at least two of the cases, students were asleep in their rooms when the thefts occurred. Items targeted included electronics such as laptops, AirPods, an iPad and an Apple Smart Keyboard.

“As someone who lives on the first floor, it’s scarier,” Lukas Vargas said. “Those on the second, third floors – it’s better because no one is going to put a ladder up, but the windows? You need keep them shut at all times.”

Police are advising students to be extra vigilant when going in and out of resident halls and to look around when using keycards to make sure no one is following them indoors.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)