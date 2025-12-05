FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Damage from Thursday night’s whipping winds was reported throughout the Boston area.

In Framingham, a tree came crashing down overnight, landing on a car on Elm Street. The roof of that car was completely caved in and the tree sprawled across the street.

Fire officials said jaws of life had to be used to perform a rescue.

In Boston, one person was hurt when a concession stand outside Fenway Park fell over in the strong winds. Boston EMS took the injured individual to an area hospital.

Wind also blew apart some scaffolding in South Boston, where wooden and metal debris could be seen on the street and sidewalk on D Street.

Police closed off the area for safety reasons; no injuries were reported from falling debris.

