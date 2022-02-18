PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Wind gusts nearing 65 mph in some Massachusetts communities led to downed trees and toppled power lines on Friday morning.

The Duxbury Fire Department wrote on Twitter that they are responding to numerous calls about downed trees and wires.

Crews are working to remove at least one large tree that could be seen dangling across a roadway as it rested on power lines.

Another downed power line appeared to spark a fire in the town.

The public is urged to use caution while traveling on the roadways.

DXFD is handling numerous #weather related emergencies throughout town. Use caution as you are traveling this morning. #dxfd pic.twitter.com/yHBKDk3sIe — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) February 18, 2022

Two trees fell on Pleasant Street in Pembroke, blocking access to Heather Lamarre’s house.

“There are trees blocking both entrances to my house, so it’s crazy,” she said. “There’s a big tree here and on the other side there’s a humongous tree.”

A downed tree took down power lines on Pond Road in Billerica.

Tree down on Pond Street. Photo credits #Billerica PD Traffic Unit. via @bpdpatrol_145 pic.twitter.com/ertOhnuu55 — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) February 18, 2022

In Littleton, a power pole snapped in half on Foster Street and a large tree came down on wire son Oak Hill Drive.

1st photo of is of the Foster St. damage and 2nd photo is the Oak Hill Rd. damage. Avoid the area and always stay clear of downed power lines. pic.twitter.com/5v9eDMBrfx — Littleton Police (@LittletonMAPD) February 18, 2022

Tens of thousands of customers were without power as of Friday morning.

