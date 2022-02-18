PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Wind gusts nearing 65 mph in some Massachusetts communities have led to downed trees and toppled power lines on Friday morning.

The Duxbury Fire Department wrote on Twitter that they are responding to numerous calls about downed trees and wires.

Crews are working to remove at least one large tree that could be seen dangling across a roadway as it rested on power lines.

Another downed power line appeared to spark a fire in the town.

The public is urged to use caution while traveling on the roadways.

DXFD is handling numerous #weather related emergencies throughout town. Use caution as you are traveling this morning. #dxfd pic.twitter.com/yHBKDk3sIe — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) February 18, 2022

A tree also fell on power lines on Pleasant Street in Pembroke.

Neighbors told 7NEWS that another tree had fallen further down the road.

Downed trees have also led to road closures in Plymouth and Littleton.

Tens of thousands of customers were without power as of Friday morning.

A high wind warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, Bristol, Plymouth, Norfolk, Suffolk, Southeast Middlesex, and Southern Worcester counties.

The remainder of the state is under a wind advisory.

