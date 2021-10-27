BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Whipping winds have downed trees and power lines as a fall nor’easter batters the Bay State.

A tree fell down onto a vehicle on Route 6A in Barnstable around midnight, leaving live wires across the car and a woman trapped inside.

Utility crews arrived at the scene and secured the power as firefighters cleared away the branches and rescued the woman.

She did not appear to suffer any injuries.

Hours later, another large tree came down nearby and blocked the roadway.

Residents throughout Cape Cod are dealing with powerful wind gusts and thousands of power outages.

In Duxbury, downed power lines went up in flames while a large tree landed on the hood of a pickup truck.

The fire department is urging people to use caution if they need to be outside.

Crews could be seen using chainsaws to remove a downed tree in Plymouth ahead of the morning commute.

A couple of boats in the Plymouth Harbor broke free from their moorings as the winds created rocky water conditions.

Harbormaster crew members secured the boats in place until they can be removed when conditions improve.

