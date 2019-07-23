Whipping winds, heavy rains cause issue for Chatham boaters

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Many in Chatham say they feel lucky they escaped the brunt of the EF-1 tornado that touched down in Yarmouth and Harwich Tuesday. However, those unlucky enough to be out on the water when the wild weather hit say they have never seen anything like it.

Kenny Macara and his crewmates were on a boat fishing for scallops when the tornado hit. They were able to stay on deck and ride it out despite 110 mile-per-hour winds and torrential rains.

In 22 years, fishing off the coast of Cape Cod, Macara said he has never seen a storm this intense.

“Within 10 minutes, it was over,” he said. “Probably three or four moorings broke off. Boats ended up on the beach, running into each other.”

Macara said he say three boats tip over in the mayhem.

Two lifeguards say they had mere moments to race inland to safety.

“I got thrown up in the air,” one said. “I had the lifeguard board in my hand and the wind came from behind and picked me up into the air and threw me back down. I let go of the board and it just went flying about 300 feet.”

Macara said that despite the severity of the storm, he and the rest of the crew were able to weather the storm uninjured.

Their boat was seaworthy enough to hit the water as soon as the coast was clear.

“When it was done we finished our job and now we are headed back out,” Macara said.

