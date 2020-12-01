Whipping winds prove challenging as firefighters battle Brockton house fire

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled whipping winds as they worked to put out a house fire in Brockton late Monday night.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Crescent Street around 11 p.m. found flames on the second floor had extended to the third floor of the home, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

All firefighters were ordered out of the building as high winds hampered operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

