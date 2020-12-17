Whipping winds, strong storm surge cause flooding along Mass. coastline

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Whipping winds and a powerful storm surge caused flooding in a number of communities along the Massachusetts coastline on Thursday as the season’s first major snowstorm walloped the state.

Walls of water could be seen crashing over the seawall in Marshfield, leaving Ocean Street littered with rocks and other debris.

Nor’easters often bring flooding to Brandt Rock and Green Harbor. This storm was no different when the afternoon tide hit around 1 p.m.

The yards of waterfront homes and the parking lots of local businesses were flooded out as winds whipped out of the east.

Less than 1 percent of the town was without power as late Thursday afternoon.

Residents in Scituate looked on as massive waves crashed over the seawall during high tide.

Emergency crews had to assist a number of motorists who became stranded in deep pools of water throughout the afternoon.

Fortunately, there were no reports of major flooding in Scituate.

The ocean has since calmed dramatically.

For more information, click here to visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)