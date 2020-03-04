HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for much of the Bay State on Wednesday.

Parts of Middlesex, Norfolk, Essex, Worcester, and Suffolk counties were under the advisory until 6 p.m. with winds blowing between 10 and 15 mph and gusting up to 40 mph.

In Duxbury, firefighters were called to a home on Harrison Street for reports of a downed tree.

The trunk of the massive tree came to rest on the roof of the house.

No one was injured.

A large section of Hanover was without power after a fallen tree downed wires on Wednesday.

The high winds were to blame for the downed tree and wires, according to Hanover police.

Residents are urged to call 911 if they find fallen wires. They are also warned not to approach or touch them as they may be live.

Anyone with questions about power outages is asked to call National Grid.

Power is currently out to a large area of Hanover due to high winds. Contact 911 for any wires down and assume they are live. Do not approach or touch them. Contact @nationalgridus for power outages. pic.twitter.com/904Pd38oLI — Hanover Fire Department (@HanoverFire) March 4, 2020

