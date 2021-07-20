NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Searching for a new furry friend? Look no further — more than 100 adoptable cats have arrived in Massachusetts.
The cats made the journey from shelters in Louisianna and landed in New Bedford around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a post on the MSPCA-Angell’s Twitter page.
About 70 of the cats were taken to the New England Animal Shelter in Salem and the remaining have arrived safely at the MSPCA’s Cape Cod location.
The kittens will have to undergo a 48-hour quarantine before they will be eligible to go to their “fur-ever” homes.
