White Castle recalling frozen burgers over possible listeria contamination

(WHDH) — White Castle is recalling frozen cheeseburgers and hamburgers over possible listeria contamination, the United States Food and Drug Administration announced.

The voluntary recall impacts frozen six-pack cheeseburgers, frozen six-pack hamburgers, frozen six-pack jalapeno cheeseburgers, 16-pack hamburgers, and 16-pack cheeseburgers that were sold at grocery retailers across the country.

The recalled products have best-by dates ranging from 04 Aug 2020 to 17 Aug 2020. Any product with a best-by date before or after these best-by dates is not included in the recall.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Customers who may have purchased any of the recalled products are urged to dispose of them or return them to the store where they were purchased for an exchange or full refund.

The frozen sandwiches are sold in rectangular cardboard packages and the code date is located on a side panel.

To view a full list of recalled products and code dates, click here.

