PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Skiers and snowboarders in Massachusetts say they are excited about getting some fresh, natural powder on the slopes.

Wayne Banks and his grandson Bodhi got in some practice in at Mount Wachusett before Wednesday night’s snowfall.

“Pretty exciting, especially for people who run a place like this,” Banks said.

At the popular winter destination in Princeton, they have been relying on fake snow for the time being.

“We have about eight trails open. It’s not as wide as it should be but it will be a lot better after the snow,” said President and CEO Jeff Crowley. “As soon as they see the snow in their backyard, the phones start ringing and everyone really gets rev’d up at that point. Someone referred to it as white gold.”

Inside the lodges, the staff is staying busy to make sure they are ready for when the snow finally arrives.

The winter excitement can be found hanging in the air off the mountainside too.

At Rocky’s ACE Hardware in Worcester, a few customers say it is time for the white stuff.

“I got all the friends down in Florida, they’re always bugging me to come down. I say forget it. I like the snow. You gotta enjoy it,” said Tom Bird.

Without a doubt, the festive flakes will add an air of fun to the Bay State and be just the beginning of what you and old hope will be a winter filled with snowy fun.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)