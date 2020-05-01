White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week

(CNN) — House Appropriations Committee spokesman Evan Hollander told CNN on Friday that the White House is blocking Dr. Anthony Fauci, a key member of the White House coronavirus task force, from testifying on Capitol Hill next week.

“The Appropriations Committee sought Dr. Anthony Fauci as a witness at next week’s Labor-HHS-Education Subcommittee hearing on COVID-19 response. We have been informed by an administration official that the White House has blocked Dr. Fauci from testifying,” Evander said in a statement.

White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere confirmed the decision: “While the Trump Administration continues its whole-of-government response to COVID-19, including safely opening up America again and expediting vaccine development, it is counter-productive to have the very individuals involved in those efforts appearing at Congressional hearings,” Deere said in a statement. “We are committed to working with Congress to offer testimony at the appropriate time.”

