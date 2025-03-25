BOSTON (WHDH) - White House Border Czar Tom Homan oversaw the operation that arrested 370 undocumented migrants last week.

Homan insists the majority of them had criminal records and some were simply people in the wrong place.

“Collateral arrests will increase because we’re going to run into illegal aliens while we’re in the course of looking for those targets,” said Homan. “So again, you want to decrease the collateral arrests, you want decrease the arrests of non-criminals, than let us in the damn jails.”

The operation is the latest move in a war of words between Homan and Democratic leaders, particularly Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Homan explained why U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other agencies are focusing on sanctuary cities, like Boston, and why those arrests are likely to continue.

“I’ve said this 1,000 times, sanctuary cities are going to get exactly what they don’t want. More agents in the community, and more collateral arrests,” said Homan. “Why? Because if we can’t get access to the bad guy in the county jail, if they’re going to choose to release him into the public… It puts public safety at risk… That means we have to go find them. When we find them, most likely, they’re with others. And if they’re in the country illegally, they’re coming too.”

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey reacted to the comments and last week’s raids.

“I’m just going to continue to do my job as governor,” said Governor Healey. “I mean, I’m not sure what they’re looking for. As I say, we have been cooperating. We’ll continue to cooperate. I, as governor and former Attorney General, always do everything in my power to make sure we’re taking care of public safety in our neighborhoods and our communities.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)