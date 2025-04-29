Leavitt said showing consumers how much tariffs raised prices on certain goods “is a hostile and political act.”

The import taxes imposed by Trump threaten to increase prices on consumers and businesses and worsen inflationary pressure. Companies want customers to understand the source of these higher prices.

Leavitt suggested at Tuesday’s briefing with reporters that such transparency is un-American, saying “Amazon has partnered with a Chinese propaganda arm.”

