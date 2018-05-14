White House: First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - First Lady Melania Trump underwent kidney surgery at Walter Reed Medical Center Monday morning, the White House said.

Trump underwent an immobilization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition, according to a statement.

The surgery was said to be a success and there were no complications.

Trump is expected to remain in the hospital for several days as she recovers.

The statement read in full:

This morning, First Lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful and there were no complications. Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere.

No additional details were available.

