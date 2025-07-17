White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed reporters today, saying that President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which has caused swelling in his legs.

Leavitt says Trump, 79, underwent a comprehensive exam, saying he was diagnosed after President Trump noticed mild swelling in his lower legs over the last few weeks.

