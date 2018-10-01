White House revises guidance to FBI on Kavanaugh probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — House issued revised guidance to the FBI that agents can interview anyone they deem relevant as part of their investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

That’s according to a person familiar with the probe who spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the background investigation process.

President Donald Trump ordered the FBI to reopen Kavanaugh’s background investigation Friday after several women accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

Trump said he wants the FBI to do a comprehensive investigation. He also says he stands by Kavanaugh, who’s denied the allegations.

The person familiar with the matter said the investigation must conclude by Friday and it is possible, but unlikely, agents will finish their work before the end of the week.

