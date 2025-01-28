Washington (CNN) — White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said reported drone sightings that sparked panic in New Jersey last month were drones authorized to fly by the Federal Aviation Administration and “not the enemy.”

Leavitt made the announcement — the most significant since drone paranoia took off in December — in her first briefing from the White House press room after President Donald Trump said on December 16 “something strange is going on and for some reason they don’t want to tell the people.”

“After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons,” Leavitt said, saying she was reciting a statement from the president.

In response to the public concern, FAA put in place dozens of drone bans over critical infrastructure, which have since expired. The new explanation is in line with what Biden administration officials said at the time — that the drone sightings were not nefarious.

“Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones,” Leavitt said. “In time, it got worse due to curiosity. This was not the enemy.”

Drone sightings were reported in at least six states — New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Ohio — while arrests have been made in connection with drone operation near restricted areas in Massachusetts and California.

The sightings began November 18 near Morris County, New Jersey, according to the FAA. There had been drone sightings every night since then, Republican New Jersey Assembly member Paul Kanitra told CNN’s Sara Sidner at the time. Unnerved residents frequently reported seeing drones hovering overhead, sometimes traveling in clusters.

The FBI and DHS had said they believe most of the drone sightings are cases of “mistaken identity,” with members of the public misidentifying small, legally operating manned aircraft as drones.

