White House task force closely monitoring Boston as city becomes coronavirus hot spot

BOSTON (WHDH) - White House officials are keeping a close eye on Boston as the city becomes a hot spot for the coronavirus.

Vice President Mike Pence said during a Sunday briefing, “Areas that we continue to watch carefully on the task force include Chicago-metro area, Boston-metro, and the Philadelphia-metropolitan area.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, of the federal task force, added in an interview with CBS News that they are monitoring cases throughout the state.

“We’re very much focused on Boston and across Massachusetts where the epidemic continues to spread.”

Massachusetts Gov. Charles Baker says the northeast is working together to improve testing capacity and keep distancing guidelines in place in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I think us thinking about this regionally is an important element because I don’t want Massachusetts to do anything that makes life difficult for New York or New Jersey or New Hampshire or Vermont,” he said, “and I certainly don’t want them to do something that would unwittingly create issues and problems in Massachusetts.”

Health officials say Massachusetts is close to its peak, while New York has been seeing a drop in cases.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a press conference that the state is willing to help others.

“I said, ‘You were there for us and we’re going to be there for you,'” he recalled. “If they need 400 ventilators, we’ve already identified them and we will bring them over on 24-hours notice.”

As of Sunday, health officials announced that there are 38,077 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts and 1,706 virus-related deaths.

